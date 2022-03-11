JUNE 26, 2018
Tina Peters defeats Bobbie Gross in the Republican primary for the Mesa County Clerk position. Gross was a 10-year veteran of the clerk’s office prior to running, while Peters had the endorsements of Commissioner Scott McInnis and then-Commissioner Rose Pugliese.
2020 FEB. 20
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office announces that 574 uncounted ballots, left over from a 2019 election, were found in a drop box outside the Clerk’s Office during the presidential primaries. Peters declined to petition a district court judge to have those ballots counted, saying they wouldn’t have altered the outcome of the 2019 fall election.
MAY 30
Organizers seeking to recall Peters announce that effort is set to begin.
JUNE 1
Mesa County commissioners name Eagle County Treasurer Teak Simonton, a Democrat and former Eagle County clerk, to oversee the recall effort against Peters.
JUNE 19
Several voters report ballots in the parking lot of the Mesa County Central Services Building after wind blew the envelopes out of a new drive-up drop box, the same box that the 574 ballots were found in. Peters later claimed the blowing ballots were staged to make her look bad.
AUG. 7
Simonton, who also had been named a special observer by the Secretary of State’s Office during the June primaries, submits report to Colorado Secretary of State on Mesa County’s elections systems in which she praises county staff but describes Peters as “distrusting, frequently rude and antagonistic.”
2021 JAN. 3
Tina Peters tweets a conspiracy theory on her private Twitter account relating to 2020 election results.
MAY 23
Peters and others enter a secure area of the Mesa County Elections Division on a Sunday night to make copies of computer hard drives. She repeated that action two days later, after a software upgrade of election equipment. This fact would not come out for several months.
JUNE 19
Bobbie Gross announces she will again challenge Peters for the county clerk position in the 2022 GOP primary.
AUG. 9
Secretary of State announces probe of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
AUG. 10
Peters appears at a South Dakota symposium hosted by My Pillow founder Mike Lindell that alleges the 2020 presidential election was rigged.
The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office executes a search warrant of the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office looking for evidence of a possible breach of elections security.
AUG. 12
Secretary of State Jena Griswold decertifies all of the county’s election equipment.
Peters tells audience at Lindell symposium “I did this for no personal gain. As a matter of fact, my job looks like it’s on the line, but you know what, the people of Mesa County elected me, not the secretary of state.”
AUG. 16
Griswold announces that Peters herself accessed the hard drives of voting machines.
AUG. 16
Ethics complaint filed with the Secretary of State against Peters.
AUG. 17
Griswold names Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner to take charge of the county Elections Division. After some back-and-forth with the county commissioners, Wayne Williams was appointed to oversea the fall elections with Reiner’s assistance.
AUG. 22
After two weeks in hiding, Peters appears on Lindell’s online show claiming her actions were meant to protect the county elections and calling her replacement in the elections office a liberal. She remains in hiding for weeks afterward.
AUG. 24
Mesa County commissioners publicly plead with Peters’ supporters that she return home to Mesa County.
Commissioners sign contract with Dominion Voting Systems that replaces decertified equipment, protects the county from a defamation lawsuit and runs through 2029.
AUG. 30
Secretary of State files lawsuit to officially remove Peters as the county’s designated election official for the fall election.
SEPT. 1
Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley turns herself in and is advised on charges of felony burglary and misdemeanor cybercrimes. The charges came after Knisley continued to access the clerk’s office and have contact with employees despite being placed on paid leave.
SEPT. 14
After several public meetings with voter-fraud conspiracy theorists, county commissioners publicly rebuke claims that Mesa County was at the center of voter fraud.
SEPT. 16
After more than a month in hiding, Peters returns to Grand Junction with a public event at the Appleton Christian Church where she vows to fight back and announces an online donation site for her legal defense fund.
SEPT. 17
Peters turns over an 83-page report to county commissioners that she says proves voter fraud in the 2020 election, but shows no details.
SEPT. 28
Review hearing for Knisley is delayed after her attorney notes that Knisley broke her leg.
OCT. 14
District Judge Valerie Robison rules that Peters and Knisley are barred from conducting fall election.
OCT. 18
Attorneys for Peters file appeal to Robison’s ruling.
OCT. 20
Colorado Supreme Court denies Peters’ appeal.
NOV. 3
Following fall election, Peters claims in emails she could have done a better job running the election she was barred from.
NOV. 5
Emails show Peters attempted to give bonuses to staff but was barred from doing so as County Attorney Todd Starr warned they could be seen as bribes related to ongoing investigations.
State files lawsuit over fundraising issues for Peters’ campaign.
NOV. 10
Sandra Brown, an election manager in Peters’ office, is fired.
NOV. 16
Federal agents execute search warrants in pursuit of evidence related to Peters and possible breaches of election security protocols.
Colorado Independent Ethics Commission unanimously decides to go forward with investigating a complaint that Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters allegedly accepted gifts in excess of state limits in relation to flights and hotel stays for the Lindell voter fraud symposium.
NOV. 17
After Peters makes claims that federal agents busted down her door, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein issue a statement saying Peters’ claims are false.
NOV. 22
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, requests briefing from district attorney on Peters investigation.
DEC. 1
County officials beef up security in various buildings in wake of threats of violence from Peters’ supporters.
DEC. 14
Peters objects to commissioners’ decision to extend a contract for ballot printing on grounds that Williams works for the company in question, even though he recused himself from contract negotiations.
DEC. 30
Peters attempts to appoint a second deputy chief clerk in an attempt to circumvent the elections office hierarchy established after she and Knisley were barred from the office.
2022 JAN. 10
Knisley pleas not guilty to second-degree burglary and cybercrime charges.
Jan. 13
Prosecutors send Peters investigation to a grand jury.
JAN. 18
Mesa County Commissioners move to ban Peters from all future elections
FEB. 8
Grand Junction Police Department officers detain Peters at Main Street Bagels as a part of an investigation into Peters allegedly recording a court hearing for Knisley.
FEB. 10
Peters turns herself into the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and posts a $500 bond after being charged for obstruction.
FEB. 14
Peters scraps earlier plans to run for reelection pivoting instead to a bid for Secretary of State.
MARCH 3
Robison orders Peters to show why she shouldn’t be held in contempt for allegedly recording a court proceeding and then lying to a judge about it.
MARCH 9
Peters and Knisley indicted and turn themselves in.
— By Tom Hess