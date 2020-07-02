He may have lost by 10 percentage points and nearly 10,000 votes in Tuesday’s GOP primary, but U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton won 19 of the 29 counties in the expansive 3rd Congressional District, a seat he’s held for a decade.
The remaining 10 counties, however, are what put his upstart rival, Rifle restaurant owner Lauren Boebert, over the top.
In the five most populated counties in the district, Boebert led in all and by wide margins. Republican and unaffiliated voters in three of those counties — Mesa, Montrose and Delta — went for Boebert by more than 60%.
At the same time, Tipton easily won his home county of Montezuma by a comfortable margin, while Boebert barely took her own in Garfield, winning it by only 1.2%.
The vote numbers also showed that Boebert spurred more people to cast ballots in this year’s GOP primary in the district, even though far fewer Republicans voted statewide compared to Democrats and unaffiliated voters.
According to the latest ballot totals from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, Boebert won 58,169 votes compared to Tipton’s 48,408. Four years ago, the last time Tipton faced a primary challenger, he won it with 43,992 votes, while his then competitor, Alexander Beinstein, only picked up 11,790.
That 2016 grand total is less than half the number of people who voted in Tuesday’s GOP primary.
While both candidates had a difficult time trying to campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented them from doing much in-person campaigning, Tipton didn’t really do much other than send out a few campaign fliers and run some advertising.
Of the $971,479 he raised since January, Tipton spent about $505,000, most of which went to campaign consultants and for fundraising expenses. Nearly $128,000 went to the Denver firm Clear Creek Strategies, whose founding partner, Michael Fortney, has been Tipton’s mouthpiece for years.
Fortney also was the long-time press spokesman for former Colorado Treasurer Walker Stapleton, and even ran Stapleton’s failed bid for governor in 2018. Similar to Tipton’s race on Tuesday, Stapleton lost his bid to Gov. Jared Polis by the same margin, about 10%.
During the entire primary season, Fortney sent out only one campaign-related email, and that was Tipton’s terse concession statement to Boebert late Tuesday evening.
Other than trying to make hay out of a Twitter endorsement from President Donald Trump, Tipton did little campaigning. In fact, he hasn’t done much of the way of campaigning, particularly in Republican counties, for some years now, several observers say.
“I’m surprised that Tipton didn’t put up much of a fight,” said longtime Republican JJ Fletcher, who ran a failed write-in campaign for the GOP nomination for Mesa County commissioner against Janet Rowland, who endorsed Boebert in the race.
“I don’t think he put a lot of effort into this campaign, obviously,” Fletcher added. “I haven’t actually seen him have any meet-and-greets or actual events in Mesa County, not in years.”
Though it doesn’t constitute an endorsement, at least not yet, Trump sent a congratulatory Tweet to Boebert late Tuesday, saying “Congratulations on a really great win!”
Meanwhile, the race between Boebert and Diane Mitsch Bush, who won the Democratic Party’s primary for the district, is already heating up.
The national Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has already started attacking Boebert, calling her a “QAnon Conspiracist,” a far-right conspiracy theory that the nation is run by an alleged “deep state” against Trump and his supporters.
“Not even multiple endorsements from President Trump could save congressman Scott Tipton from his extreme, QAnon caucus challenger,” said DCCC chairwoman Cheri Bustos. “Washington Republicans should immediately disavow Lauren Boebert and her extremist, dangerous conspiracy theories.”
In response, Boebert said that group can attack all it wants. “My message of freedom is what is going to win this November,” she said.