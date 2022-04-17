No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance. — Title IX, signed into federal law June 23, 1972
Opportunity.
It’s a word that pops up time and time again when discussing the impact Title IX has made on countless girls and women the past 50 years.
Including young girls in western Colorado who just loved playing, no matter the sport.
“When I think about it, the one word that comes to mind with Title IX is ‘opportunity,’ ’’ Mary Doane said. “It ended up providing opportunity where there wasn’t any for a gender.”
Doane, the girls basketball coach at Central High School, was Mary Psenda when she was playing pretty much every sport offered at Palisade High School, and even one that wasn’t.
Volleyball. Basketball. Track. Soccer. Tennis.
“One year I played tennis and ran track at the same time, and my senior year I played soccer,” she said. “I never had anything in the spring that I was tied to, so I tried them all. Katie Somerville and I were friends and we had the same deal as now, we drove to Central and played tennis with the Warriors. I think we were the first girls to do that.”
Because she had the opportunity — there’s that word again — to play sports in high school, it opened a door for Doane to go to college.
“The majority of my basketball growing up was with my brothers playing in the park, but because of Title IX, I got to take that part of it and put it on the court against other females,” she said.
“Had I not had the opportunity to play sports, to compete in sports, there would be no college scholarship. I would have had to figure out another way to go to college, maybe think about the military. My father, grandfather and uncles were all in the military. I’ve spent the past two decades coaching girls and that, again, is a direct result of what Title IX did for women.”
Now, female athletes in School District 51 high schools have 11 sports, plus spirit, to play. The district offers the same sports, or their gender equivalent (softball vs. baseball) to girls as it does boys, with the exception of football.
Volleyball is offered for girls, but not boys at District 51, although boys volleyball is in its second year as a sanctioned sport in Colorado.
At Colorado Mesa, men have 13 sports, women 14 at the NCAA Division II level, plus cheerleading for both genders, and several competitive club sports for men and women.
Again, other than football, the Mavericks offer the same sports, or gender equivalent, with volleyball (indoor and beach) on the women’s menu, but not the men’s.
Many of the girls and women playing those sports now have only an inkling of what came about 50 years ago.
Elly Walters plays golf for Colorado Mesa and also played basketball for the Mavericks. She grew up in Rifle with a father who coached boys high school basketball and later the women’s team at CMU, and taught her both of her sports.
She didn’t know anything else — and didn’t realize it wasn’t always that way. At first, she thought Title IX just meant that female athletes were afforded scholarships like their male counterparts. She didn’t realize it’s not just a scholarship fund, but is to ensure equal opportunities for women and men not just in athletics, but in all educational endeavors.
“I talked about this with my friends a couple of weeks ago,” Walters said this past fall, “because I really didn’t understand it. Then it made sense.
“It’s kind of crazy because it wasn’t that long ago. … It’s hard to believe that we didn’t have these opportunities to play sports not that long ago, just (a few) decades ago. It’s pretty crazy when you think about it like that.”
Ava Johnson, who plays soccer at Fruita Monument High School, had heard of Title IX, but, like Walters, wasn’t sure what the federal law meant until it was explained to her.
“I definitely think that should be a standard, especially in today’s society, with all the equality movements going on,” Johnson said. “I think it’s weird, but I know back in the day, standards were a lot different and equal rights weren’t the same as today. It’s definitely weird from my perspective today, but now, it’s normal.”
It wasn’t always that way.
Both District 51 and what was then Mesa College were set up to add sports for girls and women when Title IX became federal law, gradually adding sports without subtracting from the men’s side. The implementation of a women’s athletic program at the college came at the same time Mesa was transitioning to a four-year school.
“It’s going to cost us money — we know that — and we’re going to fund it,” former Mesa President John Tomlinson is quoted in The Daily Sentinel in August of 1975. “We hope it doesn’t weaken the men’s program, but it will certainly spread the goodies a little further.”
The school district allocated $13,000 for girls sports in 1975, offering volleyball, basketball, tennis, swimming and track and field, according to a story in The Daily Sentinel. That budget bumped up to $32,000 in 1976. The boys athletic budget in District 51 was $67,053 in 1975 and $72,724 in ‘76, but then-district Athletic Director Bill McGraw said the cost per student was the same.
“The involvement of our girls in an interscholastic program is long overdue,” McGraw said in a Daily Sentinel article about the school district’s preparedness to expand athletics to include girls. “There is no rationale for the absence of an interscholastic athletic program for girls in any high school. There is reason for confidence in this stand because we know girls sports are highly desirable and legitimate.”
Even before 1975, there were some girls playing high school sports. Kathy and Sharon Elliott played tennis — they were the girls tennis team, playing doubles — in 1972 and ‘73, winning the doubles state championship both years.
The early days were far different from today, said Terry Porter, who was on the first basketball team at Mesa. She attended Grand Junction High School and played on an AAU softball team with the top athletes from the valley, regardless of their primary sport, but the chance to play on an actual college team was something she hadn’t thought possible.
“It was on a shoestring,” Porter said of that first season. “I mean, we had uniforms and we were given a pair of Converse tennis shoes. I remember a trip to Fort Lewis to play down there and it was scrimp and save. I kind of chuckled when I said I was on that team because I don’t know that I’d make a high school basketball team nowadays, let alone a college team.
“It was really nice to get to start to play in sports instead of sitting in the stands and watching the guys do it. Some of us had played in high school, it was more like a club, and we played Fruita and Central, but that was about it until everything started to change with Title IX.”
The high school teams, too, had simple beginnings.
Jane Quimby, who was a sophomore at Grand Junction when the district started implementing girls sports, recalled 6 a.m. practices and hand-me-down uniforms in the 1974-75 season.
“My varsity uniform my sophomore year was the same uniform my brother Steve wore when he played varsity for the Junction boys,” she said. “He’s like, ‘Hey, that’s my old uniform.’ ”
The new uniforms for the girls didn’t arrive until mid-season, she said, and the Tigers ended up wearing them for both basketball and volleyball.
Ken Carothers was “voluntold” to be the Tigers’ coach, she said.
“He kind of laughs about it after the fact, but he was just overwhelmed trying to deal with coaching, and coaching girls,” Quimby said. “It was all new and he was trying to figure it all out. I have tremendous respect for him. He was put in a really difficult situation, and you don’t appreciate that when you’re a kid so much until you become a coach later on, and then you have a full understanding what was entailed to try to start this program.”
However, the Tigers lost only a couple of games that first season, finished second to Palisade in the district tournament and won the consolation bracket at state.
She laughed that the Tigers didn’t really run plays, it was “just throw it to Jane and just hope she shoots and makes it,” but after those early morning practices both Quimby and Carothers attended the boys practices after school. She was the boys manager and learned quite a bit, as did Carothers, from simply watching the boys practice.
“I still reflect back fondly on the memories I have of those days, playing in high school,” said Quimby, who made the all-state team as a sophomore, was a Parade All-American her senior year, went to the Olympic Trials and played at the University of Utah. “Kids today just wouldn’t have the same kind of appreciation for how happy you were just to be able to be on the floor and play for just the love of the game.”
Then again, when she was in high school, Quimby wasn’t sure why she and her friends suddenly had sports to play, they were just appreciative of the chance. Traveling to De Beque and Olathe was a big deal, and going to Denver for the state tournament was “just crazy, it was big-time,” she said.
“I felt like I was pretty self-aware, even at that young age, but it didn’t really register with me that the opportunities I was receiving were a function … there were certainly people before me that helped make that a reality,” Quimby said. “But it wasn’t like, ‘Oh, we can do this because of Title IX.’ ’’
The lessons learned in athletics pay off in life for women as they do for men, even in the early years.
“You look at some of these women athletes who have gone on to become CEOs in a lot of different areas. It’s because they learned those lessons of commitment and hard work and continually going back and being dedicated to something bigger than themselves in many ways. Those are the things that women needed an avenue,” Porter said.
“It wasn’t like there weren’t women with those skills, like Babe Didrikson Zaharias, who were just great athletes and they had a few opportunities, but they were harder to find them and get into them. They had to fight for it. Now there’s many more women who learn those life skills in their athletic endeavors.”
And the fight isn’t over.
For all the strides women have made in athletics over the past 50 years, it’s up to the current athletes to take the next step, CMU women’s lacrosse coach Shannon McHale said.
Some of those inequities were brought to the forefront during the 2021 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, both of which were played in a bubble because of the pandemic. The training facilities for the women were little more than some free weights in a hotel ballroom, while the men’s teams had a fully equipped weight room, prompting a national outcry.
Media exposure is another issue: “How much of ESPN highlights are male versus female?” McHale said.
When hired in June of 2020, McHale was the only female head coach on CMU’s staff. Former women’s soccer coach Dani Thurman had resigned to go back to school and Mesa hired Megan Remec in November 2020.
CMU now has four female head coaches, seven female assistants, not including volunteers, plus two female strength and conditioning coaches and five female athletic trainers on staff. They’ve formed an in-house mentoring and support group.
“We talk about topics or just get to know each other a little bit better now that there’s a bigger group,” McHale said. “Before it would be, ‘Hey, wanna have lunch?’ ’’
Part of their responsibility, McHale said, is to educate their athletes about what brought about their opportunities today.
“Coming from a smaller area, you don’t know what you don’t know,” McHale said of playing Little League and every sport possible when growing up. “But now having coached, knowing there are so many more (areas) that aren’t fixed, and these (athletes) are the ones who are going to continue to carry the torch.
“They need to understand, we need to teach them, hey, I didn’t have what I didn’t have and I didn’t know it at the time, but I know what you’re not getting and what you should be getting, especially in this day and age.”
Early in her coaching career, Doane concentrated more on the Xs and Os but now sees her role as helping her players develop as young women. The self-esteem women achieve through athletics is powerful, she said.
“One of the coolest parts about women’s sports is you can be both. You can be an athlete, you can have body control, you can sweat, lift weights and still be a beautiful woman,” she said.
“Honestly, (Title IX) really changed the course. My life would have been different without sports.”