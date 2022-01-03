When most of us think of snow, we think of fluffy six-sided flakes collecting on our nose and eyelashes, snow families popping up on our lawns and winter conditions arriving in the mountains. What you might not know is that our view of snow is limited by our language.
Other languages have many more words for snow than the English language, primarily based on their culture’s relationship to snow. The Inuit culture has 50 words for snow, describing not only its shapes but also human interaction with it.
Aput, for example, means “snow on the ground,” and qaniy means “falling snow.” Piqsirpoq means drifting snow, as opposed to qimuqsuq, which means snowdrift.
The Sami, Indigenous people of northern Norway, Sweden, Finland and Russia have at least 180 words for snow and ice.
Skava is a thin layer of frozen snow; vahca is loose or new snow; moarri is the kind of frozen snow or ice surface that breaks and cuts the legs of animals; and ciegar is a snowfield that has been trampled and dug up by reindeer.
Avalanche experts classify snowflakes in three basic shapes: column, plate and the one we traditionally think of as a six-sided star— the stellar snowflake.
Variations of these are based on size and how they clump together as they form when drifting through the atmosphere, but believe it or not, snowflakes continue to change even after they reach the ground!
Wind can tumble them across the surface, breaking off pieces. Even under the surface, snow continues to change as a thick snowpack builds.
Snow and ice sublimate continually, turning directly into water vapor and, when this happens inside the snowpack, that water vapor can refreeze onto other snowflakes, creating platelike surfaces that create avalanche conditions.
Any sixth-grader who has participated in a Knowledge Bowl competition can tell you that in the U.S., Colorado has the most recorded avalanches. The way our snowpack traditionally accumulates creates the perfect conditions.
Our mountainous terrain has many 35- to 50-degree slopes, the most dangerous for avalanche conditions. In many winters, like this year, we get a significant snowfall early in the season, then do not get more snow for several weeks.
When this happens, wind and sun can create a hard crust on the surface, on which new snow can easily slide.
The temperature difference from the surface of the snowpack to the base also is often significant, with surface temperatures in the single digits, while at the base of the snowpack the temperature is a constant 32 degrees.
This difference, or gradient, causes large plate crystals to form under the hard crust.
These platelike crystals are often called “sugar snow” and act like ball bearings. When the snowpack gets a significant addition of new snow, as we have experienced recently, one of two types of avalanches can occur.
A point, or loose, avalanche can slide on top of the hard crust underneath, or if there is enough weight with a new wet heavy snowfall, the sugar snow underneath can collapse, creating a dangerous slab avalanche.
So, how can you safely play in the snow in Colorado? The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has a program called “Know Before You Go.”
First, and most importantly, stay out of harm’s way. Many safe places can be found, such as the generally flat top of Grand Mesa with groomed trails for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, sledding and snowmobiling.
There are only a few easily avoided slopes where avalanches can occur.
Bring water, healthy snacks like nuts and cheese, and extra clothing with you to make sure you will have everything you need. A thermos of hot chocolate can warm you inside and out.
Colorado also boasts many downhill ski and snowboard areas, such as our local Powderhorn Mountain Resort, where ski patrollers control the designated ski and snowboard slopes to keep patrons safe.
If you do plan to go into the backcountry, be as prepared as possible by taking a free online “Know Before You Go” avalanche awareness class at kbyg.org.
Many avalanche courses are available that teach how to recognize and avoid avalanche terrain, how to dig a pit and analyze snowpack stability, what gear you should take in your backpack, how weather affects conditions, and how to look out for the safety of everyone in your party.
Stay safe out there and have fun.
