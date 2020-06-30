Today is Election Day for Republican and Democrat primary races around the state.
Voters have until 7 p.m. tonight to drop off ballots.
A number of statewide, regional and county-level primaries will determine candidates for the November’s general election.
The Mesa County commissioner race for the District 1 seat between state Sen. Ray Scott and Grand Valley businessman Cody Davis will determine the Republican candidate in the November election. Today’s winner will face Democrat Kathryn Bedell in the November general election.
The District 1 seat is currently held by Commissioner John Justman, who is term-limited.
In District 3, the seat currently held by Commissioner Rose Pugliese who also is term-limited, former Republican county commissioner Janet Rowland is the only candidate named on the ballot, but Palisade businessman JJ Fletcher is registered as a write-in option.
The winner of that race will face Democrat Dave Edwards of Palisade.
The 3rd Congressional District has both Republican and Democrat primary races. On the Republican side, it’s between U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton and Rifle restaurant owner Lauren Boebert, while Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush of Steamboat Springs is running against Montrose’s James Iacino.
Mitsch Bush is looking for her second straight nomination.
She lost to Tipton in the 2018 general election.
The highest-level primary race in the state is for the U.S. Senate where, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is hoping to win the Democratic Party nomination against former House Speaker Andrew Romanoff.
The winner will face Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in November.
The U.S. Senate race will also have a primary in the Libertarian Party with Routt County resident Gaylon Kent against Raymon Anthony Doane.
Kent was the Libertarian Party candidate in the 3rd CD in the 2016 and 2018 general elections, and Doane ran as a Republican in a failed bid for the Colorado Senate in 2016 and for Congress against U.S. Rep. Diane DeGette in 2018.
According to the Mesa County website elections page, the following ballot box locations are available:
Mesa County Central Services, 200 S Spruce St; Grand Valley Transit (West), 612 24 1/2 Road; Mesa County Human Services, 510 29 1/2 Road; Colorado Mesa University, 1100 North Avenue; Peach Tree Shopping Center, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Unit A2, Clifton; Fruita Civic Center. 325 E Aspen Ave, Fruita.