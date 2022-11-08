It’s Election Day, and that means voters have until 7 p.m. to cast their ballots.
As of Monday, the number of ballots returned so far is far less than in the 2020 presidential race a day before the election, but they are on par with returns in the last midterm election in 2018, according to data maintained by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.
Still, some county clerks are saying ballots are behind the 2018 midterm election, and they are bracing for a larger turnout today, in part, because some Republicans are urging voters in parts of the state to hold onto their ballots until today, according to officials with the Colorado County Clerks Association.
Brandi Bantz, director of Mesa County elections who is overseeing this year’s race, said nothing of the sort seems to be happening here.
“In 2018, the total number of accepted mail ballots was 66,582,” Bantz said. “I think we are tracking pretty close percentage-wise with 2018. In 2018, they had a total of 2,167 in-person votes.”
To date, the county has received 45,502 mail ballots and seen 579 in-person voters, she said. That’s a difference of 22,668 ballots coming before the final two days of voting compared to 2018.
“Typically, we see a large drop off of mail ballots on the Monday before Election Day and Election Day itself,” Bantz said. “We have had our VSPs (Voting Service and Polling Centers) fully staffed for two weeks prior to Election Day, and if people choose to wait until the last hour before the polls close, they need to be sure to have their approved form of ID and be prepared to go through the same check-in process as they would have if they voted early.”
Bantz said that voters who wait until the last minute should be prepared to wait to complete that verification and voting process.
As of Monday morning statewide, more than 1.3 million ballots had been cast, with Democrats still turning more in (32%) compared to Republican voters (29%). At nearly 38%, unaffiliated voters led both.
In the 3rd Congressional District, however, Republicans are far outpacing Democrats in turning in their ballots to date, by nearly 13,000. In the 29-county district, nearly 68,000 Republicans have voted compared to about 55,000 Democrats. More than 75,000 unaffiliated voters have cast ballots so far.
Given some election issues that are expected to arise, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that it plans to monitor federal voting rights laws in 64 counties in 24 states. Neither Mesa County nor anywhere else in Colorado are among them.
Still, the Justice Department said it will have personnel on hand all day to take public complaints. Voters can do that by logging onto civilrights.justice.gov/or by telephone toll-free at 800-253-3931.