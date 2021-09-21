For every skier and snowboarder who hits the slope, each has a favorite mountain.
Colorado resorts have long lured those avid winter carvers and shredders to rustic and chic mountain towns.
The popular travel magazine, Travel + Leisure, just named its Top 10 list for best Colorado resorts.
Readers of the magazine were asked to share their opinions. Most of the top 10 resorts are connected to ski/snowboard resorts and towns, but some are just great mountain resorts or destinations that offer great amenities.
There’s even one destination from Mesa County that doesn’t get much snow at all.
Here’s the list; check it out:
1. Viceroy Snowmass, Snowmass Village
2. C Lazy U Ranch, Grand County
3. Madeline Hotel and Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection, Telluride
4. Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection, Aspen
5. Sonnenalp Hotel, Vail
6. The Sebastian — Vail
7. The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch, Avon
8. Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa, Beaver Creek
9. Gateway Canyons Resort and Spa, Gateway
10. The Little Nell, Aspen
To read about the list, go to: https://tinyurl.com/mkxr7kh7.