Because of all their past successes in the last year or so, Mesa County’s three top executives earned generous pay raises on Tuesday.
County Administrator Pete Baier and County Attorney Todd Starr both saw their annual salaries go from $180,000 a year to $190,800, a 5.7% pay hike.
Meanwhile, Jill Calvert, executive director of the Mesa County Department of Human Services, had her pay increase from $151,000 to slightly more than $160,000, also a 5.7% increase.
The three commissioners cited a long list of things all three accomplished in 2022, and what is expected of them for this year.
“Part of the letter we extended to Pete, we highlighted several of the things he’s done over the last year and a half, including not just adopting the strategic plan, but really integrating it into the organizational culture,” Commissioner Janet Rowland said at the commissioners’ weekly meeting.
“He’s helped to build a cohesive executive team, there was the groundbreaking of the Clifton campus, implementation of many capital projects and facilities in public works — this year we have about 33 projects,” she added. “He’s done a lot to enhance the public information office to help things become more transparent. The 29 Road interchange project we’ve all wanted for decades and we are now at the phase of doing the (interchange approval project) study.”
Rowland also said Baier helped move along renovations in the Mesa County Justice Center, orchestrated a plan now underway to create more space for other county offices in a one-stop shop, and the beginning of construction for numerous community centers around the county.
For Starr, the commissioners patted him on the back for helping the county save $170,000 in not having to contract with outside attorneys, and Calvert for stabilizing her department after the untimely death of her predecessor, Tracey Garchar, who died unexpectedly in April 2021.
All three make substantially more than the commissioners themselves. Rowland and Commissioner Cody Davis each earn $96,856 a year, while recently elected Commissioner Bobbie Daniel gets $101,308.
The salaries of commissioners and all other county elected officials automatically increase with every new election.
Daniel earns more because she was elected just last fall.
Davis and Rowland were elected in 2020.
Daniel makes the same as the county clerk, treasurer, assessor and coroner.
Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell is the highest paid elected official in the county, earning $128,927, while Surveyor Scott Thompson earns the least, $39,413. That’s only because his is a less than part-time position. That pay is to increase, however, because the commissioners on Tuesday made the job a 60% position, which is to increase his pay to $60,784 a year, a 35% increase.
Generally, county surveyors don’t do much beyond monitoring and notifying county officials of unsettled boundary disputes or discrepancies, but the county is adding substantially to Thompson’s duties, such as establishing the boundaries of all county lands and easements and examining all maps and plats before they are filed in the Mesa County Clerk’s Office.
The county had budgeted $3.7 million more to pay raises for rank-and-file workers for 2023. On average, county employees are to receive a 3% step increase and another 3% market increase this year, for a total average of 6%.
County workers also didn’t see an increase in their health care insurance premiums, so that cost won’t cut into their pay.