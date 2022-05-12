The May 2, 2003, edition of The Daily Sentinel. Yu-Gi-Oh and Digimon cards. A ClearTalk wireless phone and an AOL CD. A birthday party set featuring the Power Rangers. The April 2003 edition of Time magazine featuring then-Iraq President Saddam Hussein.
These were among the many items removed from a time capsule Wednesday morning in a ceremony at the Tope Elementary School gymnasium.
With all of the school’s students in attendance, a group of students, including Piper Tow, Draydn Velasquez, Bentley Reynolds-Edis, Rylee Bremmer and Aiden Essex, presented the opening of a time capsule that was buried at the school in 2003, with 97 plastic bags containing items, belonging to students at the time, removed from the capsule and placed on three tables for the children to examine.
Tope second-grade teacher Jeni Ellyson said the time capsule recovery was the result of the school’s problem-based learning (PBL) pedagogy.
“Our problem was that we have 80 years of history at Tope and it sat in the back of the library crumbling and deteriorating,” Ellyson said. “We were super excited to be able to inspire kids to look back in history, to preserve that history and honor it and celebrate that we’ve been around for 80 years because Tope is a time capsule in itself, and look forward into the future with all of the new things that are coming and what they can become.”
Fourth-grader Dailynn Mohnhaupt opened the capsule by using a hand saw to cut off the lid, revealing a treasure trove of Scholastic books, letters and photos from students in 2003, toys and even the video game NBA All-Star Challenge for the Sega Genesis.
The idea to dig up the time capsule was born out of another PBL project for students two years ago, with Mohnhaupt leading the way, hence her role in opening the capsule.
“We were reinventing our library for 21st century learners and (Mohnhaupt) had the history section and she found all of these artifacts and wanted to do something about it,” Ellyson said. “She and her group wanted to create a history section in our library, so we’re building off of that work into what is now the time capsule in our mini-museum out in the hallway and the new time capsule.”
“She loves digging and building because she does that with her dad, so it kind of perfectly fit.”
The school’s previous time capsule was buried in 1978 and unearthed on May 3, 2003. The only problem was that items weren’t placed in plastic bags, so the Coca-Cola can that one student placed in the capsule — a waste basket held together by duct tape — exploded. Most of the items were ruined when was unveiled.
This time around, all of the items came out in the condition in which they were first sealed.
Some Tope teachers at the time returned to the school Wednesday to see the work of their former students honored by the new generation.
“It’s just awesome,” said Sam Provenza, the former Grand Junction High School girls basketball coach, who retired in March and also taught at Tope for 33 years. “We were sitting here trying to figure out what’s in there because none of us could remember what went into the time capsule. We were really anxious to see what’s in there, too.”
Tope’s current students plan on burying a new time capsule at the end of this semester in the same spot as the past two time capsules.
Each student has already provided the school with letters and notes describing what they were like in 2022 and what they think the world will be like when the capsule is opened in 2042, with the items they want to bury along with their messages.