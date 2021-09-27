John Stahley from Eaton had never completed an organized cycling event in his life until Saturday morning.
Climbing up Colorado National Monument was a breathtaking –– in multiple ways –– start to his first such ride.
Once he reached the top of the monument, however, he found his second wind and coasted back to the downtown Grand Junction Convention Center.
“It was a good ride,” Stahley said. “The first eight miles were pretty challenging, I’ll just say that. I needed to stop quite a few times and let those legs rest a little bit, but after I got past the first eight, it was really a lot of fun.”
It helped that his granddaughter was waiting for him at the end of his 41-mile journey.
“It was good having her here to see me off and see me back,” Stahley said.
Saturday was the return of Roll Massif’s Tour of the Moon ride, which counted more than 1,800 cyclists from 38 states taking to the monument.
About half opted for a 64-mile course that looped through Fruita and Loma. The Tour of the Moon was the ninth and final sport event that Roll Massif organized this year.
The beneficiaries were One Riverfront, an organization dedicated to developing riverfront activity and leisure options for the public, and Bicycle Colorado, a nonprofit organization dedicated to making the state more cyclist-friendly.
“We’re super-psyched to be back and have the event and bring cyclists to Grand Junction,” said Director of Event Operations Scott Olmstead. “This is one of my favorite events just because the monument is so cool. It was a tough year in 2020, and we’re excited to have events and get people back out on their bikes.”
Carol Renk from Ketchum, Idaho, was riding in the event for the third time. She’s been riding in events across the western United States, with the Tour of the Moon serving as the final leg of her trip.
What keeps bringing her back to Grand Junction?
“Believe it or not, it’s the silly climb,” Renk said. “It’s not the downhill. It’s climbing the monument. It’s gorgeous! I could do without the downhill. Most people like the downhill, but I prefer the climb any time. We’re camping up at the monument up there.”
The Tour of the Moon is the latest tourist attraction in the Grand Valley to return from a COVID-imposed hiatus.
Rick Taggart, a Grand Junction City Council member, called the event “a terrific showcase for the community.”
“Cyclists, for years, have had the monument on their bucket list, and many of them (got) the chance to do it for the very first time this year, and many of them will come back year after year after year,” Taggart said. “Not only is it good for our tourism, but from time to time, you’re going to have somebody come over here and visit and say, ‘Gosh, I’d love to live there. I’d love to have my business in that community.’ ”
Taggart knows how appealing the Grand Valley can be to cyclists. He’s an avid cyclist himself.
“We’re so spoiled as cyclists in this community,” Taggart said. “We have some of the finest riding in our backyard, and sometimes we forget how good it is.”