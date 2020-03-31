This past Saturday, local company Dan’s Towing posted onto Facebook about a creative way it was giving back to the community during the COVID-19 crisis.
The goal was simple during this stay at home time, they wanted to make sure no child had to celebrate their birthday alone.
As a way to give kids their “own personal mini-parade,” the towing company began giving drive-by birthday celebrations for kids as teams of towing trucks have been driving by their home with flashing lights and a happy birthday sign.
Their initial post inviting parents to call and request a birthday celebration received nearly 250 comments and 3.2 thousand shares.
On Saturday, Dan’s Towing did seven birthday drive-by parades. On Sunday, they cruised by 21 homes, and on Monday, 17 kids enjoyed a parade.
“Our boys really liked it,” Stasia Killinger said via telephone, who’s home was the second stop on Monday. “They love big trucks or anything like that so they were thrilled.”
After getting their first trip to Disneyland canceled weeks earlier, Mesa County twins Kingston and Jaxon Killinger might not get a big birthday party blowout for a while, but they certainly enjoyed their mini-parade on Monday.
“We’d been planning to go to Disneyland, then two days before we were supposed to leave it closed,” their mother explained. “They took it really well.”
She said they went camping in Cactus Park instead and found about the tow trucks birthday celebrations on the Grand Junction Mutual Aid Facebook page.
Stasia said they plan to have another birthday party for family and friends to celebrate, but they habve no idea when that will be.
Currently, Dan’s Towing has very few birthday spots available.
Elora Bretton turned 4 years old on Monday and was the first drive-by for Dan’s Towing trucks that day.
Her mother was in the process of making her birthday cake when the trucks rolled by and her father followed the parade home from work so he could watch with his little girl enjoy the show.
The drive-by was a complete surprise for Elora, who has missed going to the park and playing with friends during this stay-at-home time.
Kim Hobscheidt with Dan's Towing said her husband Jay came up with the idea after seeing other towing companies across the country do something similar. She said she posted the initial post and within two minutes her phone was ringing.
"I love seeing the little kid's faces as we light up and honk the horn," she said. "It's amazing when you holler out the window 'happy birthday Titus' and he hears his name. To see their faces light up. That's fun."
Hobscheidt asked for patience from area families as they simply can't get to everyone and wanted to remind folks about current social distancing restrictions and not having any big groups.