The city of Grand Junction’s daily briefing was mainly focused Tuesday on how city and nonprofit agencies were responding to the business and economic challenges facing Mesa County due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
City Manager Greg Caton and Mayor Ric Taggart both spoke about the need for the state of emergency declared by the Grand Junction City Council Monday evening and for the deferment of city sales, use and lodging taxes for businesses for the month of February. Those taxes will provide around $4 million in temporary tax relief, Taggart said, but they would be required to pay that amount by July 31.
The briefing included nearly a dozen speakers who touched on everything from where to find information on applying for unemployment to how a “shelter in place” order would be decided.
ECONOMIC RESPONSE
Workforce Center Director Curtis Englehart said there has been a large increase in the number of people looking for information on unemployment claims. He said the workforce center cannot complete unemployment claims, but is available to answer questions.
He said the Workforce Center is still able to help workers in their job search through phone consultations with employment specialists. He also encouraged both employers and job seekers to sign up at www.connectingcolorado.com.
Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Diane Schwenke said the chamber has been in contact with local businesses during the coronavirus outbreak. She said they completed a survey asking businesses about their needs at this time. She said the idea to defer city sales, use and lodging tax for February was developed through that process.
Business Incubator Executive Director Jon Maraschin said the incubator has business coaches available to local employers to help as they go through the process of applying for emergency loans and make other important business decisions.
He also said the incubator helps support around 50 local businesses, including several food trucks, many of which are still operating. He encouraged citizens to visit those businesses.
Grand Junction Economic Partnership Executive Director Robin Brown said she and her staff were working to provide a comprehensive list of economic and business resources that are being offered online at gjep.org.
Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Brandon Stam said downtown Grand Junction was still open for business and he encouraged residents to continue to shop locally, while taking appropriate public health precautions. He announced a new promotion for anyone who spends $25 at a downtown business. They can upload their receipt to downtowngj.org and will receive a $10 gift card in the mail.
Grand Junction Regional Airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki said the airport was open and still offering flights around the country. She said they have been in contact with Mesa County Public Health to ensure they are following best practices.
OTHER UPDATES
Mesa County Public Health spokesperson Amanda Mayle said the department continued to focus on responding to the public health emergency caused by COVID-19. She said any order to stay at home or “shelter in place” would come from the governor and be implemented through local partners like Mesa County and the local municipalities.
While no such order has been given for Mesa County yet, Mayle said there is a plan in place to do so if it becomes necessary.
Mesa County Administrator Pete Bair said the county was focusing on keeping its services running. He said services like building inspections, the landfill and Grand Valley Transit were still available.
City Incident Commander and Chief of Police Doug Shoemaker said local parks are open, but cautioned residents to continue to practice social distancing while out recreating and to keep group gatherings to less than ten people. He also asked visitors to parks to respect fences and locked gates.
The city is holding daily briefings at noon with selected speakers to give updates on the response to COVID-19. You can watch the full briefing here.