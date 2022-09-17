Andrea Thomas, Executive Director of Voices for Awareness, speaks to attendees of a fentanyl awareness meeting at the Colorado Mesa University Ballroom in Grand Junction, Colo., on Thursday evening, Sept. 15, 2022. Photo by Barton Glasser
Andrea Thomas, Executive Director of Voices for Awareness, listens as Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell speaks to attendees at a fentanyl awareness meeting at the Colorado Mesa University Ballroom in Grand Junction, Colo., on Thursday evening, Sept. 15, 2022. Photo by Barton Glasser
From left, Devin Romero, Lexi Thomas, Jake Thomas and Daniel Dones-Romero listen to speakers during a fentanyl awareness meeting at the Colorado Mesa University Ballroom in Grand Junction, Colo., on Thursday evening, Sept. 15, 2022. Photo by Barton Glasser
Victims of fentanyl overdose are memorialized during a fentanyl awareness meeting at the Colorado Mesa University Ballroom in Grand Junction, Colo., on Thursday evening, Sept. 15, 2022. Photo by Barton Glasser
Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell speaks to attendees at a fentanyl awareness meeting at the Colorado Mesa University Ballroom on Thursday. Rowell said the fentanyl epidemic is not slowing down.
Mesa County hasn’t been spared the effects of the nation’s growing opioid crisis, prompting concern from citizens and city officials alike.
Law enforcement members and activists hosted a town hall meeting Thursday to spread awareness about fentanyl in the Grand Valley.
Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell, Drug Enforcement Agency agent Steven Knight and Andrea Thomas, a founder of the nonprofit Voices of Awareness, were among the speakers.
Rowell said local law enforcement has seized upward of 113,000 fentanyl pills this year, dwarfing the 30,000 taken off the streets in 2021.
“In 2019, a fentanyl bust meant that the supply was gone. A bust now has almost zero impact. There’s so much demand out there and plenty of supply to meet that demand,” Rowell said.
Rowell also outlined the concerning evolution of fentanyl in both Mesa County and the United States. Cartels, Rowell said, are getting more creative with fentanyl pill production, using more colors, shapes and distribution methods.
“Synthetic opioids are the future. Heroin is almost completely out,” Rowell said. “Fentanyl is so much easier and cheaper to produce. Unlike heroin, there’s no more poppy fields to tend to. Pure fentanyl is manufactured in China, gets distributed to Mexico, pressed into pills, and the cartels bring it into the U.S.”
Rowell told the audience that Mesa County laws enforcement administered the opiod reagent Narcan 118 times last year, an average of more than twice a week.
“We’re in the middle of the nation’s worst drug crisis in history. It’s unbelievable,” said the DEA's Knight.
Knight attributed rising crime rates to fentanyl addiction, explaining that an addiction to illicit fentanyl is expensive, prompting people to resort to theft, prostitution, human trafficking and other crimes.
“Fentanyl is coming in faster than we can stop it,” Knight said. “Law enforcement is doing everything they can, but it’s not enough. We need you. The first thing you can do is talk to the people you love. The second thing you can do is make noise. Media, policy makers, law enforcement. The squeaky wheel gets the grease. We need to educate the public on what is happening.”