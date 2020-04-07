In the midst of the public health crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak, cities and towns are still holding municipal elections with some new restrictions.
Citizens in both the town of Palisade and the city of Fruita are voting today on new members of their Board of Trustees and City Council. Palisade has two candidates for mayor and eight candidates for three trustees seats. Fruita has one candidate for mayor and three candidates for three open city council seats. Fruita is also deciding on whether to add an additional 3% lodging tax on top of the current 3% level.
Both Palisade and Fruita will hold an all mail-in ballot for this election and will not be taking in-person ballots; however, both have drop boxes where residents can leave completed ballots until 7 p.m. today.
“We did pass a resolution that it is an all mail-in ballot,” Palisade Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson said.
“So people can drop them off outside Town Hall. We do have an official ballot drop-off box at any time and still practice the 6 feet safe distance.”
Fruita spokesperson Shannon Vassen said the city’s drop box is at the Civic Center parking lot. Anyone who has lost a ballot or has other questions can call the clerk’s office at 970-858-3663.
Normally, Mesa County assists in the counting of ballots, but this year, County Clerk Tina Peters announced it would not assist the towns with the municipal election because it did not have the ability due to the recent presidential primaries.
Fruita and Palisade have partnered to rent a machine to count their votes and will be doing so in Fruita tonight.
Both Hawkinson and Vassen said poll workers have been wearing masks and gloves and will maintain safe social distancing today. Hawkinson also said no person is allowed to be alone with the ballots.
“We have election judges observing everything and there is enough room to keep that 6-foot distance,” Hawkinson said. “There’s less than 10 to count the ballots and it is all electronically counted.”