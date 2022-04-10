Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road and G Road Bridge Replacement Project: G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from 24 Road or 24 1/2 Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is late June.
Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project: Northbound 12th Street is reduced to one lane south of North Avenue. Expect delays. Anticipated completion is late April.
Annual City-Wide Spring Clean-Up: Starting Monday, the crews will begin picking up debris from curbsides south of North Avenue, including incorporated areas of Orchard Mesa and Redlands. Use caution in areas where crews are working.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street & Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT: Expect minor traffic delays. Anticipated completion is May.
Waterline Construction on North Avenue from 29 Road to Interstate 70 Business, Ute Water: Expect intermittent lane closures and delays. Anticipated completion is late April.
34 Road Government Highline Canal Bridge Project, Mesa County: 34 Road is closed to through traffic from U.S. Highway 6 and G Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is early May.
Utility Construction on North Avenue from 29 Road to 29 1/4 Road, Xcel Energy: North Avenue from 29 Road to 29 1/4 Road will have intermittent lane closures during normal work hours. Expect delays. Morning Glory Lane will be closed south of North Avenue. 29 1/4 Road will be closed north of North Avenue.