Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Utility Construction, 31 Road from D 1/2 Road to E Road: 31 Road is closed to through traffic. Access is provided for residents. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is April.
n Fire Station Construction, 729 27 Road: Trucks will be turning onto and off of 27 Road. Anticipated completion is November.
n Annual Fire Hydrant Flushing Program, city crews: Use caution where crews are working. Expect minor street flooding in areas.
Raw Water Line Construction, Fifth Street Bridge: All lanes will be open on Fifth Street. Cannon Street will be closed to through traffic.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Left Turn Lane Project, Colorado Highway 340 and Colonial Drive (Monument Village Entrance), Mesa County: Expect alternating one-lane traffic and delays during work hours. Pedestrian access will remain on the north side of the highway. Anticipated completion is late May.
n Orchard Avenue Reconstruction, Normandy Drive to 29 Road, Mesa County: Expect possible lane shifts this week for final clean-up.
n North Avenue Handicap Ramp Improvement Project, from First Street to 30 Road, CDOT: Expect sidewalk and lane closures throughout the 16 work zones of North Avenue. Work hours are sunrise to sundown, Monday through Friday. Anticipated completion is mid-May
n 26 1/2 Road Utility Construction from Summer Hill Court to H 3/4 Road, private development: 26 1/2 Road will be closed to through traffic from H Road to H 3/4 Road. A detour route will be in place. Anticipated completion is April 17.