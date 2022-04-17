Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road and G Road Bridge Replacement Project: G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from 24 Road or 24 1/2 Road only. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is late June.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street & Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT: Expect minor traffic delays. Anticipated completion is May.
Waterline Construction on North Avenue from 29 Road to I-70B, Ute Water: Expect intermittent lane closures and delays. Anticipated completion is late April.
34 Road Government Highline Canal Bridge Project, Mesa County: 34 Road is closed to through traffic from U.S. Highway 6 to G Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is early May.
Asphalt Patching, North Avenue from 28 Road to 29 ½ Road: Expect minor traffic delays and intermittent lane closures on North Avenue from 29 Road to 29 1/2 Road. Anticipated completion is April 22.
Grand Junction High School Project , Utility Construction: Seventh Street will be reduced to one lane, each direction at Elm Avenue. Expect delays Anticipated completion is late June.