Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Utility Construction, 31 Road from D½ Road to E Road: 31 Road closed to through traffic. Access for residents is provided. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is April.
n New Fire Station Utility Construction, 729 27 Road: 27 Road is closed to through traffic from G Road to H Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is Wednesday.
n Annual Fire Hydrant Flushing Program, City Crews: Use caution in areas where crews are working. Expect minor street flooding.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Left Turn Lane Project, Colorado Highway 340 and Colonial Drive (Monument Village Entrance), Mesa County: Expect alternating one lane traffic and delays during work hours. Pedestrian access is on the north side of the highway. Anticipated completion is late May.
n North Avenue Handicap Ramp Improvement Project, from First Street to 30 Road, CDOT: Expect sidewalk and lane closures throughout the 16 work zones of North Avenue. Work hours are sunup to sun-down, Monday--Friday. Anticipated completion is Tuesday.
n Utility Construction, 26½ Road from Summer Hill Court to H 3/4 Road, Private Development: 26½ Road will be closed to through traffic between H Road and H 3/4 Road. A detour route will be in place. Anticipated completion is Tuesday.
n Bridge Replacement Project, 22 Road from J Road to K Road, Mesa County: 22 Road is closed to through traffic. Work hours are 8 a.m.–4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Access is provided for residents. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is late April.