Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road and G Road BridgeReplacement Project: G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from 24 Road or 24½ Road only. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is late June.
Annual Fire Hydrant Flushing Program: Use caution in areas where crews are working. Minor street flooding may occur at some of the locations. Anticipated completion is Friday.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
21½ Road from H Road to I Road, Utility Work, Private Development: Construction will take place Monday and Tuesday. 21½ Road will be closed to through traffic from H Road to I Road. Resident and business access will be maintained. A detour route will be in place.
21 Road north of K Road,Bridge Maintenance, Mesa County: 21 Road will be closed just north of K Road with a detour route in place. Anticipated completion is Friday.
North Avenue from 11th Streetto 16th Street, Utility Construction, Xcel Energy: Intermittent lane closures will occur on westbound North Avenue from 11th Street to 16th Street. Expect delays. Anticipated completion is mid-May.
28½ Road and B½ Roadintersection, Utility Construction, Xcel Energy: The intersection of 28½ Road and B½ Road will have alternating one-lane traffic four directions. Expect delays. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion is Friday.
34 Road Government Highline Canal BridgeProject, Mesa County: 34 Road is closed to through traffic from U.S. Highway 6 to G Road. A detour route is be in place. Anticipated completion is early May.
Grand Junction High School Project, Utility Construction: Seventh Street will be reduced to one lane each direction at Elm Avenue. Expect delays. Anticipated completion is late June.
Orchard Avenue from Ninth Streetto 11th Street, Installation of Stadium Lights, Colorado Mesa University: Work will be Monday and Tuesday. Orchard Avenue will be closed from Ninth Street to 11th Street. A detour route will be in place