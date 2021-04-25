Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: Riverfront Trail within the Riverside neighborhood will remain closed until May 24. Follow the detour.
Annual Fire Hydrant Flushing Program: Use caution where city crews are working. Minor street flooding may occur. Anticipated completion is April 30.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street from North Avenue to Grand Avenue, Gas Line Replacement Project, Xcel Energy: First Street is closed overnight from 8 p.m.– 5:30 a.m., from North Avenue to Grand Avenue. A detour route will be in place. First Street will remain open daily from 6 a.m.–9 p.m. with no delays expected. Anticipated completion is early May.
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a detour route at various locations. Resident access will be maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday–Saturday. Anticipated completion is September.
Colorado Highway 340 (Broadway) Culvert Improvements, CDOT: Construction is taking place between Canary Lane and Dressell Drive: Expect intermittent closures. Work hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday–Saturday.
G Road Power Pole Renovation Project from 26 1/2 Road to 27 Road, Grand Valley Power: Expect possible alternating one-lane traffic through the work zone and delays. Work hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Friday. Anticipated completion is late April.
12 Road North of U.S. Highway 6 & 50, Utility Construction, Ute Water: 12 Road is closed to through traffic except evenings and weekends. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is early July.
O Road from 12 Road to 13 Road, Utility Construction, Ute Water: O Road is closed to through traffic except evenings and weekends. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is early July.