Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:

City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions

n Utility Construction, 31 Road from D½ Road to E Road: 31 Road is closed to through traffic. Expect traffic delays this week, on E Road at 31 Road. Access for residents is provided. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is May

n New Fire Station Construction, 729 27 Road: Watch for trucks turning off of and on to 27 Road.

Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions

n Left Turn Lane Project, Colorado Highway 340 and Colonial Drive (Monument Village Entrance), Mesa County: Expect alternating one lane traffic and delays during work hours. Pedestrian access is on the north side of the highway. Anticipated completion is late May.

n North Avenue Handicap Ramp Improvement Project, from First Street to 30 Road, CDOT: Expect sidewalk and lane closures throughout the 16 work zones of North Avenue. Work hours will be sunup to sundown Monday through Friday. Anticipated completion is May.

