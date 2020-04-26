Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Utility Construction, 31 Road from D½ Road to E Road: 31 Road is closed to through traffic. Expect traffic delays this week, on E Road at 31 Road. Access for residents is provided. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is May
n New Fire Station Construction, 729 27 Road: Watch for trucks turning off of and on to 27 Road.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
n Left Turn Lane Project, Colorado Highway 340 and Colonial Drive (Monument Village Entrance), Mesa County: Expect alternating one lane traffic and delays during work hours. Pedestrian access is on the north side of the highway. Anticipated completion is late May.
n North Avenue Handicap Ramp Improvement Project, from First Street to 30 Road, CDOT: Expect sidewalk and lane closures throughout the 16 work zones of North Avenue. Work hours will be sunup to sundown Monday through Friday. Anticipated completion is May.