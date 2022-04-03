Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road and G Road Bridge Replacement Project: G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from 24 Road or 24 1/2 Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is late June.
Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project: Northbound 12th Street is reduced to one lane south of North Avenue. Expect delays. Anticipated completion is late April.
Annual City-Wide Spring Clean-Up: City crews will begin picking up debris from residential curbside north of North Avenue on Monday. Use caution in areas where crews are working.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street & Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT: Expect minor traffic delays. Anticipated completion is May.
Waterline Construction on North Avenue from 29 Road to Interstate 70 Business Loop, Ute Water: Expect intermittent lane closures and delays. Anticipated completion is late April.
34 Road Government Highline Canal Bridge Project, Mesa County: 34 Road is closed to through traffic from U.S. Highway 6 and G Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is early May.
Ridges Boulevard Gas Main Bore, Xcel Energy: Expect intermittent lane closures and delays from Mariposa Drive to Ridgeway Court during working hours. Anticipated completion, including restoration is Friday.
North Avenue Utility Construction from 28 1/2 Road to 29 Road, Xcel Energy: North Avenue will be one lane in each direction during normal work hours. 28 1/2 Road, south of North Avenue will be closed this week with intermittent lane closures on 29 Road at North Avenue. Expect delays. Anticipated completion is Friday.