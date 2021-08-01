Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Waterline Replacement Project Phase 1: Work continues on Chipeta Avenue from Seventh Street to 12th Street and on White Avenue from Ninth Street to 12th Street. Both streets are closed to through traffic. Access for residents is provided with no on-street parking. Anticipated completion is late July.
G Road Utility Construction from Spanish Trail Drive to the south entrance into Canyon View Park: G Road is closed to through traffic from 24 1/2 Road to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from the 24 1/2 Road entrance or the 24 Road entrance. G Road access to Spanish Trail Drive will remain open from the east only.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street and Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT: Expect intermittent lane closures, traffic pattern changes and delays on First Street, Interstate 70 Business and Grand Avenue as well as expect possible side street closures with detour routes in place. Speed limit is reduced through the construction zone. Business access is provided. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion is May.
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with detour routes at various locations. Speed limit is reduced to an enforced 15 mph. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday–Saturday. Anticipated completion is January.
Orchard Avenue Gas Line Replacement from Third Street to Seventh Street, Xcel Energy: Expect alternating one-lane traffic and delays from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Friday. Resident access is provided. Anticipated completion is late August.