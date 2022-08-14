Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road and G Road Bridge Replacement Project: G Road is now open. Landscaping and cleanup will be completed by early September. Use caution through the work zone. No traffic delays are anticipated
Patterson Road Storm Sewer Cleaning Operation, City Street Department: Beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday only, expect lane closures at separate times and possible delays throughout the day on westbound Patterson Road from 28 Road to and 28¼ Road; eastbound Patterson Road, east of First Street; and westbound Patterson Road at 25 Road.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
U.S. Highway 6 and North Avenue Median and Resurfacing Project, CDOT: Work zone is currently in the west end of 29½Road and 18th Street. Work continues on concrete curb and medians on from 29 Road to 23rd Street. Work continues on 23rd Street to 18th Street and from 29 Road to 18th Street. Work will begin on storm sewer improvements from 29¼to 29 ¾ roads in the westbound lanes. Traffic will shift to a head-to-head configuration on the eastbound side of North Avenue during active work hours. Anticipate some utility work during the day, which is not affiliated with the CDOT night project. Use caution and watch for workers.
Night work is 7 p.m.–7 a.m. Sundays–Fridays. Expect minimal delays through the work zone. Speed limit is reduced to 20 mph during working hours. One lane of travel in each direction on North Avenue will be maintained. Through lanes will be the outside travel lanes on North Avenue during median construction. Anticipate some restrictions to left-hand turn movements within the work zone. There is a 10-foot width restriction in place for freight and commercial vehicles during working hours. Utility work in the area is ongoing and will be taking place throughout the day. Anticipated completion is mid-November.Information: codot.gov/projects/us6-north-avenue-improvement
G Road from River Road(approximately 22½Road) and U.S. Highway 6&50, Railroad Crossing Repair: G Road will be closed Tuesday only. A detour route will be in place using the Redlands Parkway overpass at 24 Road for access to Highway 6&50 or River Road.