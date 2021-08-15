Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Waterline Replacement Project Phase 1: Work continues on Chipeta Avenue from Seventh Street to 12th Street and on White Avenue from Ninth Street to 12th Street. Both streets are closed to through during construction with resident access provided. No on-street parking. Anticipated completion is late August.
G Road Utility Construction, from Spanish Trail Drive to the South Entrance into Canyon View Park: G Road is closed to through traffic from 24½ Road to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from the 24½ Road entrance or the 24 Road entrance. Access Spanish Trail Subdivision from 24½ Road using Jack Creek Road.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street and Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT: Expect intermittent lane closures, traffic pattern changes and delays on First Street, Interstate 70 Business and Grand Avenue as well as possible side street closures with detour routes in place. Speed limit is reduced through the construction zone. Business access is provided. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion is May.
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with detours route at various locations. Speed limit is reduced to an enforced 15-mph. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday–Saturday. Anticipated completion is January.
Orchard Avenue Gas Line Replacement from Third Street to Seventh Street, Xcel Energy: Orchard Avenue is closed to through traffic for asphalt paving. A detour route is in place. Resident access is provided. Anticipated completion is late August.
Orchard Avenue Construction from Cannell Avenue to 10th Street, Colorado Mesa University: Orchard Avenue is closed to through traffic east of Seventh Street. A detour route is in place. Resident access is provided. Anticipated completion is late September.