Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road and G Road Bridge Replacement Project: G Road is open with no traffic delays anticipated. Landscaping and cleanup will be completed by early September. Use caution through the work zone.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
U.S. Highway 6 & North Avenue Median & Resurfacing Project, CDOT: Night work is from 7 p.m.–7 a.m. Sundays–Fridays. One lane of travel in each direction will be maintained during the night work activities on North Avenue. Crews are working from North 23rd Street to 29½ Road. Daytime utility work on North Avenue is from First Street to Seventh Street, with intermittent lane closures. Expect delays. Speed limit is reduced to 30-mph reduced speed limit and there is a 10-foot width restriction. Anticipated completion is mid-November. Info: codot.gov/projects/us6-north-avenue-improvement.
392 W. Ridges Boulevard, Utility Construction, Private Development: West Ridges Boulevard will be closed to through traffic Tuesday through Friday, from School Ridge Road to and Ridge Circle Drive. A detour route will be in place. Resident access will be provided.
Coulson Avenue (17 Road) and K¾Road intersection, Utility Construction, city of Fruita: The intersection of 17 Road and K¾ Road, and south approximately 450 feet on 17 Road will be closed Tuesday through Friday. A detour route will be in place.