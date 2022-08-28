Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects
n 24 and G Roads Bridge Replacement Project: G Road is open. Use caution through the work zone.
n Linden Avenue and U.S. Highway 50, Traffic Pattern Change: Beginning Monday, only right-hand turns will be permitted onto U.S. Highway 50 from Linden Avenue.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects
n U.S. Highway 6/ North Avenue Median and Resurfacing Project, CDOT: Work zone from 12th Street to 29 Road. Work continues from 18th Street to 23rd Street. Asphalt patching near 28 Road, storm sewer improvements from 291/4 to 293/4 roads in westbound lanes. Traffic shifts to a head-to-head configuration on east side of North Avenue. Crews will be off for Labor Day holiday by noon Friday, Sept. 2, returning Tuesday night, Sept. 6. Be aware of workers in the “cone zone’’ and respect their safety.
Expect minimal delays. Speed reduced to 20 mph from 7 p.m.–7 a.m. One lane of travel in each direction on North Avenue is maintained. Through lanes are the outside lanes on North Avenue. Some limited daytime work possible. Anticipate restrictions to left-hand turns. Restriction of 10 feet for freight and commercial vehicles; use alternate routes. Utility work ongoing throughout the day. Info: https://www.codot.gov/projects/us6-north-avenue-improvement.
n Coulson Avenue (17 Road) and K3/4 Road intersection, Utility Construction, city of Fruita: Intersection of 17 Road and K 3/4 Road closed 450 feet south on 17 Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is Wednesday.