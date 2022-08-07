Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road and G Road BridgeReplacement Project: G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from 24 Road or 24½ Road. A detour route is in place. Paving of G Road will begin Tuesday. Anticipated reopening is mid-August.
Asphalt Seal Coat Program: High density mineral bond (HA5) surface treatment will take place on various residential streets throughout the city. Treated areas will be closed for 24 hours. For information, go to ha5info.com/grandjunction.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
North Avenue from First Street to Interstate 70B, Resurfacing Project, CDOT: Current work comprises to 29½ Road to North 23rd Street. Work continues on concrete curb and median cover work on North Avenue from 29 Road to 28½ Road. Work also includes curb and median cover removal and removal of light standard foundations from North 23rd to North 16th streets. Boring and potholing continues at North 23rd Street.
Drivers should anticipate some Xcel utility work during the day. This work is not affiliated with the CDOT night project. Speed limit is reduced to 20 mph in some areas. Watch for workers and expect minimal delays through the work zone. One lane of travel in each direction will be maintained on North Avenue.
Through lanes will be the outside travel lanes on North Avenue while median construction is being performed. Limited daytime work is possible. Anticipate some left turn restrictions within the work zone.
There is a 10-foot width restriction in place for freight and commercial vehicles during working hours. Freight and CMV should use alternate routes.
Utility work in the area is ongoing and will be taking place in the daytime. Anticipated completion is mid-November.