City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
2022 Asphalt Overlay Project: Guardrail installation continues on Redlands Parkway from Colorado Highway 340 to the Colorado River Bridge. Expect delays. An alternate route is advised.
City of Grand Junction Leaf Removal Program: Use caution in areas where crews are working. Anticipated completion is late December, weather permitting. Informatio: gjcity.org
2022 Waterline Replacement, Phase 1 Project: Construction will take place on Hall Avenue from 15th Street to 18th Street; 17th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Hall Avenue; 16th Street from Texas Avenue to Hall Avenue; Texas Avenue from 15th Street to 17th Street; 18th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Elm Avenue; 19th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Elm Avenue; Kennedy Avenue from 19th Street to 22nd Street; 20th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Kennedy Avenue; 21st Street from North Avenue to Kennedy Avenue. Expect temporary road closures with detour routes in place. Access for residents and businesses will be maintained. Anticipated completion is April. Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restriction
South Camp Road Shoulder Improvement Project, Mesa County: Shoulder work continues on South Camp Road from Monument Road to Rimrock Road. South Camp Road may have Intermittent alternating one lane traffic from 7 a.m.–6 p.m., Monday–Friday. Expect delays. Anticipated completion is mid-December, weather permitting.
South Broadway Shoulder Widening Projectfrom Rado Drive to Desert Hills Road, Mesa County: Expect delays and intermittent alternating one-lane traffic from 7 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday–Friday. Anticipated completion is early April. Info: 970-609- 9681.
East side of First Street from White Avenue to Rood Avenue,Multi-Family Development: Rood Avenue is closed to traffic From First Street to Second Street. Anticipated reopening is December 2024.
South Avenue from Second Street to Third Street, Utility Construction, Property Owner: South Avenue will be closed Monday through Wednesday. A detour route will be in place. Access to businesses will be maintained.