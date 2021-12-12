Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road & G Road Bridge Replacement Project: G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from 24 Road or 24½ Road only. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is May.
Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project: Northbound 12th Street is reduced to one lane south of North Avenue. Expect delays. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion is March.
North Avenue Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project from First Streetto 30 Road: Expect up to ½-mile lane closures during the day. North Avenue will be closed from 10th to 12th Street Monday and Tuesday night. On Wednesday and Thursday night, North Avenue will be closed from First Street to Fourth Street. Business access will remain open. Anticipated completion is January.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street & Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT: The partial closure of First Street and Grand Avenue remains, however the intersection will fully open by Friday for the planned winter work shutdown.
E Road Reconstruction between 31 Roadand 32 Road – Mesa County: Expect full road closures with detour routes at various locations. Speed limit is reduced to an enforced 15 mph. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Anticipated completion is January.
North Avenue Waterline Replacement Project, Ute Water: Utility construction continues on North Avenue from 29 Road to Interstate 70 Business. Expect intermittent lane closures and delays. Anticipated completion is late April.
34 Road Government Highline Canal Bridge Project, Mesa County: 34 Road is closed to through traffic from U.S. Highway 6 and G Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is early May.
M Road Shoulder Work, from 16½Roadto 17 Road, Mesa County: M Road is closed from 16½ Road to 17 Road. A detour route is in place. Resident access is provided. Anticipated completion is late December.