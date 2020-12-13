Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Riverfront at Dos Rios Phase 2 Project: Construction activities continue around the bicycle playground. Access to the bike park from Riverside Parkway remains open. The existing asphalt surface of Riverside Drive, south of Hale Avenue, has been permanently removed. No vehicle access shall be allowed south of Hale. Riverfront Trail may be closed.
City-wide annual Leaf Removal Program: Use caution in areas where crews are working. Anticipated completion is late December.
Hale Avenue, Utility Work: Hale Avenue will be closed from Park Avenue to Lawrence Avenue with a detour route in place. Anticipated completion is mid- to late December
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a detour route at various locations. Resident access is maintained. An alternate is route advised. Work hours are 7 a.m–7 p.m., Monday–Saturday. Anticipated completion is September.
33 1/2 Road Irrigation Project, from D 1/2 Road to E 1/4 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a detour route in place. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Friday. Anticipated completion is Dec. 31.
ADA Ramps Phase III, Mesa County: Weather permitting, work from Dec. 14-18 will consist of: Westbound right lane closure on Riverside Pkwy. and US 50 off ramp. All intersections will maintain public access. Expect intermittent flagging during construction.
Colorado Highway 340 Culvert Project, CDOT: Work is expected to last until mid June. Expect minimal traffic impacts with occasional single-lane closures. The bike path will have occasional stops with possible dismount and walking your bike through the work. Normal working hours will be 7 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Friday.