Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
2022 Waterline Replacement, Phase 1 Project: Construction is planned for Hall Avenue from 15th Street to 18th Street, 17th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Hall Avenue, 16th Street from Texas Avenue to Hall Avenue, Texas Avenue from 15th Street to 17th Street, 18th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Elm Avenue, 18th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Elm Avenue, Kennedy Avenue from 19th Street to 22nd Street, 20th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Kennedy Avenue, and 21st Street from North Avenue to Kennedy Avenue. Expect temporary road closures with detour routes in place. Resident and business access will be maintained. Anticipated completion is April.
23rd Street, south of North Avenue, Utility Construction: Expect minimal delays Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 27–29.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
South Broadway Shoulder Widening Projectfrom Rado Drive to Desert Hills Road, Mesa County: Expect delays and intermittent alternating one-lane traffic from 7 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anticipated completion is early April. Info: 970-609- 9681
East side of First Streetfrom White Avenue to Rood Avenue, Multi-Family Development: Rood Avenue is closed to traffic from First Street to Second Street. Anticipated reopening is December 2024.
L Road west of 19 Road, Utility Construction, Ute Water: L Road will be closed to through traffic starting Tuesday. A detour route will be in place. Resident access will be provided. Anticipated completion is early January.