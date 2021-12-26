Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road & G Road Bridge Replacement Project: G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from 24 Road or 24½ Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is May.
Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project: Northbound 12th Street is reduced to one lane south of North Avenue. Expect delays. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion is March.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street & Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT: The planned winter work shutdown is in affect. The First Street and Grand Avenue is now open in all directions. The project will resume in the spring.
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Roadto 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with detour routes at various locations. The speed limit is reduced to an enforced 15-mph. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Anticipated completion is January.
North Avenue Waterline Replacement Project,Ute Water: Utility construction continues on North Avenue from 29 Road to Interstate 70 Business. Expect intermittent lane closures and delays. Anticipated completion is late April.
34 Road Government Highline Canal Bridge Project, Mesa County: 34 Road is closed to through traffic from U.S. Highway 6 to G Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is early May.