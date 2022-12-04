City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
2022 Asphalt Overlay Project: Shoulder work continues on the Redlands Parkway from Colorado Highway 340 to the Colorado River Bridge. Expect delays. An alternate route is advised
Riverfront Trail Improvement Project: The Riverfront Trail is closed from Bananas Fun Park to the Junior Service League parking lot. The concrete trail has been completed and crews anticipate finishing the gravel shoulder work this week. A detour route is in place utilizing the bike path alongside Riverside Parkway. Anticipated completion is Friday.
City of Grand Junction Leaf Removal Program: Use caution in areas where crews are working. Anticipated completion is early December, weather permitting. Info: gjcity.org
2022 Waterline Replacement, Phase 1 Project: Construction will take place on Hall Avenue from 15th Street to 18th Street; 17th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Hall Avenue; 16th Street from Texas Avenue to Hall Avenue; Texas Avenue from 15th Street to 17th Street; 18th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Elm Avenue; 19th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Elm Avenue; Kennedy Avenue from 19th Street to 22nd Street; 20th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Kennedy Avenue; 21st Street from North Avenue to Kennedy Avenue. Expect temporary road closures with detour routes in place. Access for residents and businesses will be maintained. Anticipated completion is April.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
U.S. Highway 6 and North Avenue Median and Resurfacing Project, CDOT: The main travel lanes of North Avenue have been completed with paving still to be done on some of the side street tie-ins and turn lanes. Expect minimal traffic delays. Anticipated completion is early December, weather permitting. Info: 970-309-1865, US6NorthAveResurfacing@gmail.co; codot.gov/projects/us6-north-avenue-resurfacing.
23 Road from H Road to I Road, Utility Construction, Ute Water: 23 Road is closed to through traffic from H Road to I Road. Access for residents is maintained. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is December, weather permitting.
South Camp Road Shoulder Improvement Project, Mesa County: Shoulder work continues on South Camp Road from Monument Road to Rimrock Road. Expect delays and intermittent alternating one-lane traffic on South Camp Road from 7 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday–Friday. Anticipated completion is mid-December, weather permitting.
South Broadway Shoulder Widening Projectfrom Rado Drive to Desert Hills Road: Expect delays and intermittent alternating one-lane traffic from 7 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Friday. Anticipated completion is April. Info: 970-609-9681
East Side of First Street from White Avenue to Rood Avenue, Multi-family Development: Rood Avenue is closed to all traffic from First Street to Second Street. Anticipated reopening date is December 2024.