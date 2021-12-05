Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road & G Road Bridge Replacement Project: G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from 24 Road or 24½ Road only. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is late March.
Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project: Northbound 12th Street is reduced to one lane south of North Avenue. Expect delays. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion is March.
North Avenue Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project: Night work will take place Sunday with the eastbound lanes of North Avenue closed at 28 Road and detour will be in place. The left lane of North Avenue’s westbound lanes will be closed at Melody Lane.
Night work will take place Dec. 6–12. Expect various lane closures along North Avenue, from 28 Road to 29 Road. North Avenue’s westbound right lane will be closed from North Fourth Street to 30 Road.
Day work takes place Dec. 6 –19 at various locations along North Avenue from North First Street to 30 Road. Expect up to half-mile long lane closures.
Bahamas Way (Paradise Hills) Sewer Replacement Project: Bahamas Way will be closed from Paradise Way to Lanai Drive. Lanai Drive will be closed at Bahamas Way. Resident access will be provided. Anticipated completion is Dec. 10.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street & Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT: Expect intermittent lane closures, traffic pattern changes, and delays on First Street, I-70B, and Grand Avenue as well as possible side street closures with detour routes in place. Speed limit is reduced through the construction zone. Business access is provided. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion is May.
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a detour route at various locations. Speed limit is reduced to an enforced 15 mph. Resident access is maintained. An alternate route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Anticipated completion is January.
North Avenue Waterline Replacement Project, Ute Water: Utility construction work continues on North Avenue from 29 Road to the Interstate 70 Business Loop. Expect intermittent lane closures and delays. Anticipated completion is late April.
34 Road Government Highline Canal Bridge Project, Mesa County: 34 Road is closed to through traffic from US Highway 6 to G Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is early May.
M Road, from 16½ Road to 17 Road, Shoulder Work, Mesa County: M Road is closed from 16½ Road to 17 Road. A detour route is in place. Resident access is provided. Anticipated completion is late December.