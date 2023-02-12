Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week.
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
2022 Waterline Replacement, Phase 1 Project: Construction is ongoing and will be starting on18th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Elm Avenue, 19th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Elm Avenue, Kennedy Avenue from 19th Street to 22nd Street, 20th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Kennedy Avenue and 21st Street from North Avenue to Kennedy Avenue. Expect temporary road closures with detour routes in place. Access for residents and businesses will be maintained. Anticipated completion is April.
24 Road and G Road, Traffic Roundabout Project: Expect south bound lane shifts on 24 Road from Interstate 70 to Leland Avenue with possible delays. Access to Canyon View Park, Golden Gate Petroleum and Community Hospital will be maintained.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
South Broadway Shoulder Widening Project from Rado Drive to Desert Hills Road, Mesa County: Because of asphalt availability, work will stop until March 20. Kindred Reserve parking is open. Info: 970-609- 9681.
30 Road area, Fiber installation, Highline Internet Service Provider: Expect delays and a westbound lane shift on Patterson Road from 30 1/2 Road to 30 Road. Work hours are 8 a.m.–4 p.m. daily. Anticipated completion is late February.