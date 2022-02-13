Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
North Avenue Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project: Intermittent westbound lane closures will take place Monday only from Second Street to 16th Street. Expect delays
24 Road and G Road BridgeReplacement Project: G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from 24 Road or 24½ Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is May.
Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project: Northbound 12th Street is reduced to one lane south of North Avenue. Expect delays. Anticipated completion is March.
No Thoroughfare WashMaintenance: Expect trucks turning off and onto Monument Road.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street & Grand Avenue Improvement Project,CDOT: Project will resume in the spring: Anticipated completion is May.
North Avenue Waterline Constructionfrom 29 Road to Interstate 70 Business, Ute Water: Expect intermittent lane closures and delays. Anticipated completion is late April.
34 Road Government Highline CanalBridge Project, Mesa County: 34 Road is closed to through traffic from U.S. Highway 6 to G Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is early May.
U.S. Highway 50 UtilityConstruction, Private Development: Expect delays and southbound highway lane closures from Aspen Street to Palmer Street.
Main Street BreezewayClosure for Building Maintenance: The pedestrian walkway from Main Street to the alley is closed from Moniques Bridal to Out West Books. The alley from Fifth Street to Sixth Street from Main Street to Rood Avenue will intermittently be closed to through traffic. Anticipated completion is mid-February.
Culvert Replacement, 28¾Roadsouth of B½ Road, Mesa County: 28¾ Road is closed from Caboose Avenue to Durango Drive. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is mid-February.