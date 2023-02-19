Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
2022 Waterline Replacement, Phase 1 Project: Waterline construction continues or will start on 19th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Elm Avenue; Kennedy Avenue from 19th Street to 22nd Street; 20th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Kennedy Avenue; and 21st Street from North Avenue to Kennedy Avenue. Expect temporary road closures with detour routes in place. Access for residents and businesses will be maintained. Anticipated completion is April.
24 Road and G Road, Traffic Roundabout Project: Expect lane shifts on 24 Road from Interstate 70 to Leland Avenue. Expect moderate delays. Access to Canyon View Park, Golden Gate Petroleum and Community Hospital will be maintained.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
South Broadway Shoulder Widening Project from Rado Drive to Desert Hills Road, Mesa County: Because of asphalt availability work will stop through March 20. Kindred Reserve parking is open. Info: 970- 609- 9681.
Fiber installation, Highline Internet Service Provider: Expect alternating single-lane closures and delays at Patterson Road and 30 Road; a right lane closure on northbound 28¼ Road from Orchard Avenue to Grand Falls Drive; and lane closures on westbound Orchard Avenue, east of 28¼ Road.
12 Road in Loma from M Road to M½
Road, Utility Construction, Ute Water: Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday. 12 Road will be closed south of U.S. Highway 6 & 50 from M Road to M½Road. A detour route will be in place. Anticipated completion is early April.