Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road and G Road Bridge Replacement Project: G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from 24 Road or 24½ Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is May.
Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project: Northbound 12th Street is reduced to one lane south of North Avenue. Expect delays. Anticipated completion is March.
No Thoroughfare Wash Maintenance: Watch for trucks turning off and onto Monument Road.
Pinon Street Waterline Construction, City Crews: Pinon Street south of Unaweep Avenue will be closed to through traffic starting Tuesday. Resident access will be maintained. Anticipated completion is late March.
Fifth Street River Bridge, Guard Rail Repair, City Crews: Expect Single-lane traffic and delays across the Fifth Street bridge during normal work hours on Thursday and Friday.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street and Grand AvenueImprovement Project, CDOT: Project will resume in the spring. Anticipated completion is May.
North Avenue Waterline Construction,from 29 Road to Interstate 70 Business, Ute Water: Expect intermittent lane closures and delays. Anticipated completion is late April.
34 Road Government Highline Canal Bridge Project, Mesa County: 34 Road is closed to through traffic from U.S. Highway 6 and G Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is early May.
2484 H Road, Pipe Replacement, Mesa County: Work will take place Tuesday through Friday. H Road will be closed at 2484 H Road. A detour route will be in place.