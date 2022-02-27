Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road and G Road BridgeReplacement Project: G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from 24 Road or 24½ Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is May.
Lincoln Park Stadium ImprovementProject: Northbound 12th Street is reduced to one lane south of North Avenue. Expect delays. Anticipated completion: is March.
No Thoroughfare Wash Maintenance: Watch for trucks turning off and onto Monument Road.
Fifth Street River Bridge Guardrail Repair: Work takes place Tuesday and Wednesday, weather permitting. Expect delays and single-lane traffic across the Fifth Street bridge during normal work hours.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street and Grand Avenue Improvement Project: Project will resume in the spring. Anticipated completion is May.
Waterline Construction on North Avenuefrom 29 Road to I-70B, Ute Water: Expect intermittent lane closures and delays. Anticipated completion is late April.
34 Road Government Highline Canal BridgeProject, Mesa County: 34 Road is closed to through traffic from U.S. Highway 6 and G Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is early May.