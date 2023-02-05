Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Waterline Replacement, Phase 1 Project: Construction will take place on 17th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Hall Avenue, 18th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Elm Avenue, 19th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Elm Avenue, Kennedy Avenue from 19th Street to 22nd Street, 20th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Kennedy Avenue and 21st Street from North Avenue to Kennedy Avenue.
Expect temporary road closures with detour routes in place. Access for residents and businesses will be maintained. Anticipated completion is April.
24 Road and G Road, Traffic Roundabout Project: G Road will be closed west of 24 Road on Wednesday only, with a detour route in place. Use 23 Road to access Community Hospital. Beginning Thursday, motorists can expect possible delays and southbound lane shifts on 24 Road from Interstate 70 to Leland Avenue. Access to Canyon View Park, Golden Gate Petroleum and Community Hospital will be maintained.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
South Broadway Shoulder Widening Projectfrom Rado Drive to Desert Hills Road, Mesa County: Expect delays and intermittent alternating one-lane traffic from 7 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Friday. Anticipated completion is early April. Info: 970-609- 9681.
30 Road area, Fiber installation, Highline Internet Service Provider: Expect delays and a westbound lane shift on Patterson Road from 30 1/2 Road to 30 Road. Work hours are 8 a.m.–4 p.m. daily. Anticipated completion is late February.