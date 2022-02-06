Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road and G Road Bridge ReplacementProject: G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from 24 Road or 24½ Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is May.
Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project: Northbound 12th Street is reduced to one lane south of North Avenue. Expect delays. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion is March.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street and Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT: Project will resume in the spring. Anticipated completion is May.
North Avenue Waterline ReplacementProject, Ute Water: Utility Construction continues on North Avenue from 29 Road to Interstate 70 Business Loop. Expect intermittent lane closures and delays. Anticipated completion is late April.
34 Road Government Highline Canal BridgeProject, Mesa County: 34 Road is closed to through traffic from U.S. Highway 6 and G Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is early May.
Main Street BreezewayClosure for Building Maintenance: The pedestrian walkway from Main Street to the alley is closed from Monique’s Bridal to Out West Books. The alley from Fifth Street to Sixth street, between Main Street and Rood Avenue, will be closed intermittently to through traffic. Anticipated completion is mid-February.
28¾Road south of B½ Road, Culvert Replacement, Mesa County: 28 ¾ Road is closed from Caboose Avenue to Durango Drive. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is mid-February.
First Street and Hillcrest DriveFiber Optic Construction, Unite Private Networks: Work will take place from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. First Street, at Hillcrest Drive, will be alternating one-lane traffic controlled by flaggers. Expect delays.