Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
2022 Waterline Replacement, Phase 1 Project: Construction will take place on Hall Avenue from 15th Street to 18th Street, 17th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Hall Avenue, 16th Street from Texas Avenue to Hall Avenue, Texas Avenue from 15th Street to 17th Street, 18th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Elm Avenue, 19th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Elm Avenue, Kennedy Avenue from 19th Street to 22nd Street, 20th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Kennedy Avenue and 21st Street from North Avenue to Kennedy Avenue. Expect temporary road closures with detour routes in place. Access for residents and businesses will be maintained. Anticipated completion is April.
28 Road and Bunting Avenue Culvert Replacement Project: 28 Road is closed to through traffic from Bunting Avenue to Orchard Avenue. A detour route is in place. Resident and business access is provided. Anticipated completion is Jan. 27.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
South Broadway Shoulder Widening Project from Rado Drive to Desert Hills Road, Mesa County: Expect delays and intermittent alternating one-lane traffic from 7 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Friday. Anticipated completion is early April. Info: 970-609- 9681.
30 Road area, fiber installation, Highline Internet Service Provider: Expect delays and alternating one lane traffic on 30 Road from Patterson Road to F 1/2 Road; a Patterson Road westbound lane shift from 30 1/2 Road to 30 Road; and D 1/2 Road lane shifts from 30 Road to 31 Road. Work hours are 8 a.m.–4 p.m. daily. Anticipated completion is Jan. 20.
2509 G 3/8 Road, Culvert Replacement Project, Mesa County: G 3/8 Road will be closed to through traffic from 25 Road to 25 1/2 Road beginning Tuesday. A detour route will be in place. Access for residents will be maintained.