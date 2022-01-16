Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road & G Road Bridge Replacement Project: G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from 24 Road or 24 1/2 Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is May.
Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project: Northbound 12th Street is reduced to one lane south of North Avenue. Expect delays. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion is March.
North Avenue Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project: Daytime and nighttime work is scheduled this week. On Monday, daytime work will start at 8:30 a.m. at 12th Street and North Avenue. Expect lane closures and delays. Nighttime work on Monday begins at 6:30 p.m. at 12th Street and North Avenue and will include a partial closure of the intersection. A detour will be in place.
Night work on Tuesday begins at 6:30 p.m. at 14th Street and North Avenue and includes a partial closure of the intersection with a detour in place.
Night work on Wednesday begins at 6:30 p.m. at Third Street and North Avenue and Seventh Street and North Avenue. Expect lane closures and delays.
Daytime work on Friday begins at 8:30 a.m. at 12th Street and North Avenue and 14th Street and North Avenue. Expect lane closures and delays.
12th Street from North Avenue and Orchard Avenue: Work begins Friday. Speed limit will be reduced to 30 mph.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street & Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT: The project will resume in the spring. The First Street and Grand Avenue intersection is open in four directions. Anticipated completion is May.
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with a detour route at various locations. Speed limit is reduced to an enforced 15 mph. Resident access is maintained. Alternate route advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Anticipated completion is January.
North Avenue Waterline Replacement Project, Ute Water. Utility construction continues on North Avenue from 29 Road to Interstate 70 Business. Expect intermittent lane closures and delays. Anticipated completion is late April.
34 Road Government Highline Canal Bridge Project, Mesa County: 34 Road is closed to through traffic from U.S. Highway 6 and G Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is early May.
Main Street Breezeway Closure for Building Maintenance: The pedestrian walkway from Main Street to the alley is closed from Monique’s Bridal to Out West Books. Anticipated completion is mid-February.
Columbine Drive off Colorado Highway 340, just west of 23 Road, Mesa County: Work will take place Tuesday through Friday. Columbine Drive will be closed at the highway. A detour will be in place.