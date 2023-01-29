Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Waterline Replacement, Phase 1 Project: Construction will take place on 17th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Hall Avenue,18th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Elm Avenue, 19th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Elm Avenue, Kennedy Avenue from 19th Street to 22nd Street, 20th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Kennedy Avenue and 21st Street from North Avenue to Kennedy Avenue.
The waterline is complete and paving will be done in the spring on Hall Avenue from 15th Street to 18th Street, 16th Street from Texas Avenue to Hall Avenue and Texas Avenue from 15th Street to 17th Street,
Expect temporary road closures with detour routes in place. Access for residents and businesses will be maintained. Anticipated completion is April.
24 Road and G Road, Round-about Project:Construction is slated to begin in early February. Expect traffic delays.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
South Broadway Shoulder Widening Project from Rado Drive to Desert Hills Road, Mesa County. Expect delays and intermittent alternating one-lane traffic from 7 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Friday. Anticipated completion is early April. Info: 970-609- 9681.
30 Road area, Fiber installation, Highline Internet Service Provider: Expect delays and a westbound lane shift on Patterson Road from 30 1/2 Road to 30 Road. Work hours are 8 a.m.–4 p.m. daily. Anticipated completion is late February.