Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road & G Road Bridge Replacement Project: G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from 24 Road or 24 1/2 Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is May.
Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project: Northbound 12th Street is reduced to one lane south of North Avenue. Expect delays. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion is March.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street & Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT: The First and Grand Avenue intersection is open in all directions. The project will resume in the spring. Anticipated completion is May.
North Avenue Waterline Replacement Project, Ute Water: Utility Construction continues on North Avenue from 29 Road to Interstate 70 Business. Expect intermittent lane closures and delays. Anticipated completion is late April.
34 Road Government Highline Canal Bridge Project, Mesa County: 34 Road is closed to through traffic from U.S. Highway 6 and G Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is early May.
Main Street Breezeway Closure for Building Maintenance: The pedestrian walkway from Main Street to the alley is closed from Monique’s Bridal to Out West Books. Anticipated completion is mid-February.
28 3/4 Road south of B 1/2 Road, Culvert Replacement, Mesa County: Starting Wednesday, 28 3/4 Road will be closed from Caboose Avenue to Durango Drive. A detour route will be in place. Anticipated completion is Feb. 10.