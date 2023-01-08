Maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
2022 Waterline Replacement, Phase 1 Project: Construction will take place on Hall Avenue from 15th Street to 18th Street, 17th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Hall Avenue, 16th Street from Texas Avenue to Hall Avenue, Texas Avenue from 15th Street to 17th Street, 18th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Elm Avenue, 19th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Elm Avenue, Kennedy Avenue from 19th Street to 22nd Street, 20th Street from Glenwood Avenue to Kennedy Avenue and 21st Street from North Avenue to Kennedy Avenue. Expect temporary road closures with detour routes in place. Anticipated completion is April.
28 Road and Bunting Avenue Culvert Replacement Project: 28 Road will be closed to through traffic from Bunting Avenue to Orchard Avenue. A detour route will be in place. Anticipated completion is Jan. 18.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
South Broadway Shoulder Widening Project from Rado Drive to Desert Hills Road, Mesa County. Expect delays and intermittent alternating one-lane traffic from 7 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Friday. Anticipated completion is early April. Info: 970-609- 9681.
L Road west of 19 Road, Utility Construction, Ute Water: L is Road closed to through traffic west of 19 Road with a detour route will be in place. Resident access is provided. Anticipated completion is Friday.
30 Road area, fiber installation, Highline Internet Service Provider: Expect delays and alternating one lane traffic on 30 Road from Patterson Road to F½Road; a Patterson Road westbound lane shift from 30½ Road to 30 Road; and D 1/2 Road lane shifts from 30 Road to 31 Road. Work hours are 8 a.m.–4 p.m. daily. Anticipated completion is Jan. 20.