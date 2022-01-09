Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
24 Road and G Road Bridge Replacement Project: G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road. Access Canyon View Park from either 24 Road or 24½ Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is May.
Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project: Northbound 12th Street is reduced to one lane south of North Avenue. Expect delays. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion is March.
North Avenue Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project: Expect single lane closures and delays on North Avenue at Second Street, Fifth Street, 28¼Road and 29½ Road.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
G Road West of 27 Road, Utility Construction, Private Development: G Road will be closed to through traffic Monday and Tuesday from 26½ Road to 27 Road. A detour route will be in place. Resident access will be maintained.
First Street and Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT: During the winter work shutdown, the First Street and Grand Avenue intersection is open in all directions. The project will resume in the spring with an anticipated completion date in May.
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Roadto 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures and detour routes at various locations. The speed limit is reduced to an enforced 15 mph. Resident access is maintained. Alternate routes advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Anticipated completion is January.
North Avenue Waterline Replacement Project, Ute Water: Utility construction continues on North Avenue from 29 Road to Interstate 70 Business. Expect intermittent lane closures and delays. Anticipated completion is late April.
34 Road Government Highline Canal Bridge Project, Mesa County: 34 Road is closed to through traffic from U.S. Highway 6 to G Road. A detour route is in place. Anticipated completion is early May.
Main Street Breezeway Closurefor Building Maintenance: Beginning later this week, the pedestrian walkway from Main Street to the alley will be closed from Moniques Bridal to Out West Books. Anticipated completion is mid-February.