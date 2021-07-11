Road closures and maintenance projects may affect traffic this week:
City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Waterline Replacement Project Phase 1: Construction is taking place on Chipeta Avenue from Seventh Street to 12th Street and White Avenue from Ninth Street to 12th Street. These streets will be closed to through traffic. Access is provided for residents with no on street parking. Anticipated completion is late July.
Annual City Street Chip Seal Program: Chip sealing and fog sealing will take place on streets including Orchard Mesa and the Redlands. Expect delays and possible detours in areas where crews are working. Anticipated completion is late July, weather permitting.
H Road Widening Project from 26 Road to 26 1/2 Road: Expect lane shifts and delays. Anticipated completion is early August.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street and Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT: Expect intermittent lane closures, traffic pattern changes and delays on First Street, Interstate 70 Business and Grand Avenue as well as possible side street closures with detour routes in place. Speed limit is reduced throughout the construction zone. Local business access is provided. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion is May.
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with detour routes at various locations. Speed limit is reduced to an enforced 15 mph. Resident access is maintained. An alternate Route is advised. Work hours are 7 a.m.– 7 p.m. Monday–Saturday. Anticipated completion is January.
Orchard Avenue Gas Line Replacement from Third Street to Seventh Street, Xcel Energy. Expect delays and alternating one-lane traffic from 8 a.m.– 5 p.m., Monday–Friday. Resident access is provided. Anticipated completion is mid-July.
D 1/2 Road west of 32 Road Utility Work, Clifton Sanitation/Clifton Water: Expect delays on Tuesday Wednesday with alternating one-lane traffic on D 1/2 Road.