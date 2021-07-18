City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
Waterline Replacement Project Phase 1: Construction is on Chipeta Avenue from Seventh Street to 12th Street and White Avenue from Ninth Street to 12th Street. Both streets are closed to through traffic. Access for residents is provided with no on-street parking. Anticipated completion is late July.
Annual City Street Chip Seal Program: Chip sealing and fog sealing will occur on various city streets including some on Orchard Mesa and the Redlands. Expect delays and possible detours. Anticipated completion is late July, weather permitting.
31 Road and D Road, Guardrail Installation: The intersection will be closed Monday, July 26 only, with a detour route in place.
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with Travel Restrictions
First Street and Grand Avenue Improvement Project, CDOT: Expect intermittent lane closures, traffic pattern changes and delays on First Street, Interstate 70 Business and Grand Avenue as well as possible side street closures with detour routes in place. Speed limit is reduced through the construction zone. Business access is provided. An alternate route is advised. Anticipated completion is May.
E Road Reconstruction from 31 Road to 32 Road, Mesa County: Expect full road closures with detour routes at various locations. Speed limit reduced to 15 mph.